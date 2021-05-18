Traveling moonshine display now on exhibit at Culpeper Library

Step back in time and get spirited while learning to read, watch and listen about a high-proof liquor still made illicitly at, "Teetotalers & Moonshine: Prohibition in Virginia, Distilled," a new poster exhibit now at the Culpeper County Library.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Library of Virginia provided the interactive display celebrating the culture of this era. Visitors can explore the history via touchscreen and even listen to music from the time through June 26. Virginia ABC and the Virginia Distillers Association are providing support for the traveling exhibit.

Virginia has a long history of making moonshine, also known as White Lightning and Mountain Dew. A complimentary event to the poster exhibit, a tour and tasting at Culpeper's own legal moonshiners, Belmont Farm Distillery, will be held at 1 p.m. on May 28 with the library.

Participants must be 21 years or older to for the tasting, but any age is welcome for the tour. ID is required for the tasting. Masks and social distancing will be required.