Trees downed by storm displace family, cause damage while many lose power

By 8:15 p.m. most power had been restored. A report from the Culpeper Police said 600 customers in the High Point subdivision were waiting on repairs by Dominion to a substation there and approximately 40 customers were still out in the town.

Ooten said emergency services was reporting many downed wires and trees blocking roads.

“We just sent a dispatch to deal with a fire from a lightning strike,” he added.

Officer Julia Cole with the Culpeper Police Department said one family in town was displaced by a tree falling on their house, and is now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

“My officers have responded to 28 storm-related calls for service, including eight trees down calls and two trees into structures,” Cole said in a text message Wednesday evening.

Brandon Fling, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sterling, said winds reached speeds of more than 60 miles per hour with rain.

“The rainfall of two inches in an hour is pretty standard for a summer thunderstorm, but having that along with the winds can cause some serious damage,” Fling said.