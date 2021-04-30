Trial date set for men charged in 2019 triple homicide in Spotsylvania

A two-week trial has been scheduled for four of the five Philadelphia men charged in connection with a 2019 triple homicide in Spotsylvania County that left two adults and a 14-year-old boy dead.

Hugh Cameron Green, Durward Anthony Allen, Montel Jaleek Wilson, James C. Myers and Jamal Bailey are all charged with murder and numerous other offenses. The charges stem from the slayings of Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14, who were all found dead with their throats slit on May 29, 2019, inside the home at 8312 Arlene Drive.

Judge Charles Sharp on Friday scheduled a 10-day jury trial for four of the suspects that would start Aug. 9 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. The only defendant not included in that date is Bailey, 32, who was just extradited to Virginia on April 21. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 17.

If prosecutors have their way, Bailey will end up with the same trial dates as the others. At least two of the defendants are trying to have their cases separated from the others, but prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey is fighting to have them all tried at the same time.