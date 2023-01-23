Trial date set in shooting death of Madison man in his home

MADISON—A two-week trial has been scheduled for later this year in the case of an Orange County man facing multiple charges, including murder.

Larry Allen Young, 25, appeared Jan. 11 in Madison County Circuit Court for arraignment. He has been charged in that locality with first degree murder, armed burglary, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling, larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor attempt to purchase or transport a firearm while subject to a protective order.

Young pleaded not-guilty to all charges at the recent court hearing.

The case stems from a reported incident Feb. 28, 2022 in the Graves Mill area of Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded for a deceased man in a residence, and days later arrested Young.

According to evidence presented at a preliminary hearing by Madison County Commonwealth’ s Attorney Clarissa Berry, the deceased man, Darrin Hayward, was found at the bottom of the stairs in the family’s Rivendell Lane home by his father, John McDaniel, and his sister. Hayward was 29.

A gun cabinet had been broken into and a .270 rifle was missing, according to testimony. Investigator Woodward testified several firearms were obtained from Young after he was arrested by the University of Virginia Police in Charlottesville on the same day as the Madison shooting.

UVA Police responded to a possible armed robbery in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street. Young had already fled, but was located in the construction area behind Alderman Library.

Police negotiated with him before making the arrest. Following the incident in Charlottesville, Woodward said several items were obtained from Young including two handguns, a shotgun and a .270 rifle. Woodward said Young told officers he had went to the home on Rivendell to steal a gun.

Body camera footage from UVA Police featured the encounter with Young after his arrest. In the footage, Young said he knew where the key to the Rivendell home was hidden and had previously been friends with Hayward’s brother.

Young told police he then went to UVA with the intention of harming himself.

Accoring to the autopsy report, Hayward died from a bullet wound to the head. That bullet, Woodward said, matched the .9mm Ruger handgun obtained from Young. Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Covert testified that DNA in blood on Young’s clothes matched that of Hayward.

Defense attorney Ryan Rakness is representing the defendant. Young asked for a jury trial, scheduled for Aug. 14-25.

There was no mention of a sanity evaluation at arraignment. Rakness used that as his reason for requesting a continuance last month. At that time, the defense attorney said the evaluation was still being prepared.

In Albemarle County, Young is charged with abduction by force or intimidation. He is set to appear in circuit court there this Thursday, Jan. 26.

In Orange County, Young was direct indicted in March 2022 on numerous child sex charges including eight counts of a parent violating a child under 15, seven counts of intercourse with a child under 13, eight counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, child abuse, cruelty/injury of a child, sodomy of a victim under 13 and object sexual penetration of a child under 13, entering a house to commit assault and battery, grand larceny, petit larceny and strangulation.

The offense date in this Orange County case is listed as being in November 2019, according to court records. Young is scheduled to appear in Orange County Circuit Court on Jan. 30.