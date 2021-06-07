Trial set for 2 Culpeper teens accused in Warrenton shooting death of other teen

A trial has been set for the two 17-year-old males from Culpeper in the Oct. 6, 2020 shooting death of Derek De La Iglesia, a 19-year-old Liberty High School found deceased in his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Warrenton.

Khaliq Clark and Tyekwan Webster are charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Trial was set last week in Fauquier County Circuit Court for Dec. 6-10, 2021.

Charging documents alleged the homicide was the result of an attempt to rob De La Iglesia, according to Fauquier Times.

In a separate case, Clark pleaded guilty to second degree murder last week in Culpeper County Circuit Court in the New Year's Eve shooting death of 19-year-old Trajon Taylor, outside his residence on Third Street.

A jury trial in the Culpeper case was set for Oct. 19-22, 2021. Clark, an Eastern View High School student, is being tried as an adult in both cases.