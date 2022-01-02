Trial set to begin in Spotsylvania triple slaying case

A 10-day jury trial was scheduled to begin this week for three Philadelphia men charged with multiple offenses in connection with a May 2019 triple homicide in Spotsylvania County.
The trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but all circuit court cases were delayed until Tuesday because of an expected winter storm.
Hugh C. Green, 32, Montel J. Wilson, 29, and Jamal K. Bailey, 33, are all facing 18 charges in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, three counts of abduction with the intent to extort and multiple counts of child abuse and child neglect.
The charges stem from the brutal slayings of Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and her son, 14-year-old Kyrrus Ozuna. All three were found tied up with their throats slit inside 8312 Arlene Acres Drive the morning of May 29, 2019.
Prosecutors believe they had been dead since May 26 before being discovered by Kyrrus’ father, who went to the home after being unable to contact his son.
The adult victims’ toddler son and infant daughter were found alive in the home, dehydrated but uninjured.
Police have arrested five people in connection with the slayings, but two of them have already reached plea agreements with the prosecution. James C. Myers, 36, pled guilty to felony second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in exchange for having numerous other charges dropped. Myers is scheduled to be a prosecution witness during the trial.
Durward A. Allen, 30, has also made a deal in which he pled guilty to robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is not scheduled to be a prosecution witness. It has not yet been disclosed how much time Allen or Myers will serve as the result of their deals.
According to evidence presented at previous hearings, Coleman was the primary target of the Philadelphia group. A detective testified that Coleman was trafficking large amounts of cocaine at the time and was known to have large sums of money on hand.
He also previously lived in Philadelphia and was formerly married to Wilson’s aunt.
Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey is expected to rely heavily on phone records in presenting the case against the defendants. Testimony from Detective James Herdman showed that phones associated with the suspects were in the area on May 26, when police believe the slayings took place.
Police also recovered video from one of the suspects’ phones showing them flashing large stacks of cash at a strip club in Philadelphia. The implication is that they got the money by robbing Coleman.
The first day of the trial is expected to be mostly taken up by jury selection. The court has summoned 100 potential jurors, out of which 12 and two alternates will be selected for service. The alternates won’t be known until toward the end of the trial.
