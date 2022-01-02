Trial set to begin in Spotsylvania triple slaying case

Durward A. Allen, 30, has also made a deal in which he pled guilty to robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is not scheduled to be a prosecution witness. It has not yet been disclosed how much time Allen or Myers will serve as the result of their deals.

According to evidence presented at previous hearings, Coleman was the primary target of the Philadelphia group. A detective testified that Coleman was trafficking large amounts of cocaine at the time and was known to have large sums of money on hand.

He also previously lived in Philadelphia and was formerly married to Wilson’s aunt.

Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey is expected to rely heavily on phone records in presenting the case against the defendants. Testimony from Detective James Herdman showed that phones associated with the suspects were in the area on May 26, when police believe the slayings took place.

Police also recovered video from one of the suspects’ phones showing them flashing large stacks of cash at a strip club in Philadelphia. The implication is that they got the money by robbing Coleman.

The first day of the trial is expected to be mostly taken up by jury selection. The court has summoned 100 potential jurors, out of which 12 and two alternates will be selected for service. The alternates won’t be known until toward the end of the trial.