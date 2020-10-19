Trial underway in Richmond in Robert E. Lee statue case

RICHMOND—A trial was underway Monday afternoon in Richmond in a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The plaintiffs, a group of Richmond residents who live near the monument, filed suit after Northam ordered the removal of the statue in June amid the outcry and unrest caused by the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The plaintiffs argue that the Democratic governor does not have the authority to remove the statue erected in 1890 in the former capital of the Confederacy. They say doing so would violate the state Constitution, an 1889 act of the General Assembly and restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the statue, its soaring pedestal and the land they sit on to the state.

“That the Governor now disagrees with the original message, or discerns a different message in the Lee Monument, does not give him authority to override the contractual obligations of the Commonwealth,” attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in a court filing.

The state has argued it cannot be forced to forever maintain a statue it says no longer comports with its values.