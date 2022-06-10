Triangle man dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer near Delaplane

A Prince William County man died early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Fauquier.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Mabie is investigating the wreck that occurred around 1:20 a.m. June 9, 2022 along Route 17 (Winchester Rd) at a tenth of a mile south of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Rd), in the area just south of Delaplane.

A 2007 Toyota Yaris was traveling north on Route 17 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Kenworth tractor-trailer, according to a release Friday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Toyota, Jared M. Dent, 32, of Triangle, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 64-year-old male, of Clear Brook, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.