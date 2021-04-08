Triangle man dies in wrong-way crash Easter on I-66 in Fauquier

Alcohol is being considered as a factor in a two-vehicle, wrong way fatal crash early on Easter along I-66 in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C. Scally is investigating the crash that occurred at 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 4 at the 34 mile-marker.

A 2004 Honda Accord entered I-66 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a Westbound 2019 Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Honda, Victorino Mondragon, 29, of Triangle, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Mondragon was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old male, of Annapolis, MD, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Volkswagen, a 37-year-old female, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.