Trinity Episcopal Church opens new labyrinth to community

The church, located at 825 College Ave., welcomes the community to come and experience the beautifully paved and landscaped area beside Memorial Garden. “A labyrinth is often described as a walking meditation or a prayer path that connects the mind, the body and the spirit,” according to Trinity.

Paige Kerby came up with the idea for a labyrinth at Trinity after visiting her daughter in Morgantown, N.C., in 2017, and enjoying morning walks on one at a nearby church. She formed a committee, and landscape architect Mac Drane, also a member at Trinity, came onboard the project. Drane, who has a love for labyrinths as well, is an instructor of landscape design at the University of Richmond and visited 12 of them at churches across the state. The finished product is the result of $25,000 in donations.