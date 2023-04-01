Local Culpeper Boy Scout Troop 196 held its annual Merit Badge Day on March 25, where scouts earn a combined 43 badges.

Scouts took classes in an array of subjects, including automotive maintenance, citizenship in the world, American labor, mining in society and communications.

The event was the fifth held in the last seven years.

“We were not able to have it during the pandemic because the church [St. Luke’s Lutheran] was closed. Most merit badges require hands-on activities so they can’t be done virtually,” said troop leader Amy Flack.

According to Flack, Merit Badge Day is where counselors registered by the Boy Scouts of America come and teach specific merit badges to the scouts. Classes are usually run 1, 3 or 6 hours, and scouts are able to sign up for whatever they like.

Local businesses and organizations took part in the endeavor. NAPA Auto Parts donated parts to the automotive class and Luck Stone Quarry Plant offered a guided tour for the mining class.

Flack noted a few milestones from the past seven years of the event. In 2022, Troop 196 earned 62 badges and in 2019, they joined Troop 550 where the combined 54 scouts earned a 122 merit badges.

Boy Scout Troop 196 meets on Monday nights from 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Culpeper. If a child is interested in participating, contact Amy Flack at amycflack@gmail.com or call 919/585-4542.