Truck convoy arrives in Thornburg

More than 200 semitruck drivers and about 1,500 of their supporters primarily demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates and high gas prices stopped overnight in Spotsylvania County on Sunday. Some may head to Washington on Monday.

"They're basically coming from everywhere,” said Richard Storm, safety director of Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. “I've gotten calls from groups that are coming out of Louisiana, Georgia, Ohio."

Tom Shadilay, the event’s organizer from the Great American Patriot Project, said his organization contacted the raceway about two weeks ago after hearing from truckers across the country who wanted a location close to the nation’s capital to socialize and network, but it’s unclear what the truckers' plans are for Monday.

“All the truckers that we've been talking to … they have no intention of entering Washington, D.C., at all,” Shadilay said, but he added that some drivers may choose to circle the Capital Beltway in a “legal and lawful” manner.

The Virginia State Police said they will continue to monitor and prepare for potential commercial and passenger vehicle convoys affecting traffic in the region. Authorities said Virginia motorists can expect to see more state troopers and motor carrier safety teams on the road during this period.

“These efforts are to mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roadways,” said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Sunday’s gathering at the raceway drew about 1,500 supporters, many affiliated with the People’s Convoy—a social media group of more than 240,000 supporters nationwide—who were treated to live music, food and other entertainment.

Tom Simpson of Spotsylvania said he came to the raceway to show his support for the truckers due to the current status of the nation’s economy. He said it would be difficult for he and his wife to get by if both were not working.

“It's not about COVID, it's about everything,” Simpson said. "Our economy has tanked in the last year."

Fellow Spotsylvania resident Mervin Todd said he joined Sunday’s event because of policies coming from elected officials that are negatively impacting the quality of life for the average American citizen.

"The people are tired of all the crap going on up there in the White House,” Todd said.

Shaliday said support for the truckers and their movement has come from all political spectrums.

"We're getting so much testimony and so much information and petition signatures from people across the platform," Shadilay said. "Democrats, Independents, Republicans who are seeing a lot of problems with the country right now that they want them addressed, and they're unified in that."

Dewey Irving, a 36-year independent trucker of Spotsylvania who travels along the Eastern Seaboard all the way to Florida, said he spends over $2,000 a week to fill his Peterbilt 379 truck.

"This is the highest I've ever seen fuel prices and they're going to go up more, I bet,” Irving said. “If they don't get the fuel prices down, I'm going to have to shut this truck down."

Dewey said although fuel prices have gone up, the rates they're paid to pick up loads for shipping have not changed.

“We should be making a whole lot more money than we are, not spending as much as we are,” Dewey said.

Alan Reece, another independent truck driver from Spotsylvania, said he pays over $10,000 a month in fuel to haul goods to California. He said he hopes a show of force by truckers will help remind Americans how big an impact truckers have on their everyday lives.

“We're the only group of people that can shut this country down,” Reece said. “If these trucks stop, this country comes to a grinding halt. Instantly.”

Similar truck protests in Canada nearly two months ago crippled U.S. border crossings and Ottawa, the country's capital. On Feb. 16, Ottawa police warned protesters to disperse or face criminal charges. Two days later, police began citing demonstrators and towing their vehicles.

