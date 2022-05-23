Truck hauling trash overturns Saturday morning on Bus. 29 in Culpeper

A high-traffic intersection along a busy commercial corridor in Culpeper closed to traffic for more than four hours Saturday morning after a truck hauling trash tipped over.

No one was hurt in the incident around 7 a.m. caused by an uneven load, Culpeper PD spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

The tractor trailer was turning left off of Ira Hoffman Lane onto Brandy Road, towards Walgreen's, when the loaded shifted, causing the truck to fall on its side, spilling garbage onto the road.

Rusty's Towing handled clean-up, Cole said.

The driver of the truck was charged with failing to maintain control, she said.

