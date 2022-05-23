 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Truck hauling trash overturns Saturday morning on Bus. 29 in Culpeper

A high-traffic intersection along a busy commercial corridor in Culpeper closed to traffic for more than four hours Saturday morning after a truck hauling trash tipped over.

No one was hurt in the incident around 7 a.m. caused by an uneven load, Culpeper PD spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

The tractor trailer was turning left off of Ira Hoffman Lane onto Brandy Road, towards Walgreen's, when the loaded shifted, causing the truck to fall on its side, spilling garbage onto the road.

Rusty's Towing handled clean-up, Cole said.

The driver of the truck was charged with failing to maintain control, she said.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

Two die in U.S. 29 wreck

The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says US would defend Taiwan if China invaded

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert