Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’

For months Trump had falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him, even as dozens of lawsuits across the country were dismissed for lack of evidence or proof. Trump gave a speech to a crowd near the White House shortly before the riot, urging them to march to the Capitol.

The contours of the trial are still unclear, including how long it will last and whether witnesses will be called.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The trial is expected to kick off Tuesday with debate and a vote about whether the process itself is constitutional. Democrats are likely to win that vote based on their narrow majority. After that, there will be several days of arguments, beginning with House managers.

The trial will adjourn for the weekend at the request of one of Trump’s lawyers and likely spill into the next week. After both sides present their case, senators will vote on whether to call witnesses.

Then there will be closing arguments and debate among the senators before a final vote of whether to convict or acquit.

House managers and many constitutional and legal scholars defend the legitimacy of the trial, noting that the Constitution is silent on whether the Senate has authority to levy penalties against former officials.