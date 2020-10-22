Trump posts unedited '60 Minutes' interview before it airs

NEW YORK—President Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did with “60 Minutes” on Facebook on Thursday before the show’s scheduled broadcast this weekend.

The footage shows Trump growing increasingly agitated as interviewer Lesley Stahl presses him on his response to the coronavirus epidemic, his demeanor on social media, the lack of masks at his campaign rallies and the “Obamacare” replacement plan he has long promised but failed to deliver.

“Are you ready for some tough questions?” Stahl asked at the start of the interview.

“Just be fair,” the president said.

When Stahl asked him about priorities for a second term and Trump talked about having created “the greatest economy in the history of the country," Stahl immediately broke in.

“You know that's not true,” she said.

Trump objected and said she wouldn't address his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, in the same manner.

In video of Stahl's later encounter with Pence, she said “you both have insulted ‘60 Minutes’ and me by not answering any of our questions and by giving set campaign speeches that we've heard both of you give at rallies.”