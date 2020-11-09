Trump still saying he won, refuses to concede presidency

President Donald Trump’s White House is refusing to take any steps to allow the transition to President-elect Joe Biden, and he is giving no sign of accepting defeat in the election.

An obscure Trump appointee who leads the General Services Administration won’t issue a letter needed to start the official transition process even after Biden was declared the winner over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the GSA echoed Trump’s spurious claim that the presidential election remains undecided, even though Biden has unassailable leads in more than enough states to win the White House.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump political appointee, has offered no indication when or if she plans to issue the letter.

The GSA letter would give Biden’s transition team access to millions in federal funding for salaries and travel, along with seemingly minor things like dot-gov email addresses.

It would also amount to a bureaucratic nod to the reality of Biden’s win over Trump.

Trump continues to falsely assert that he won and claims he will pursue legal challenges and recounts in several states.