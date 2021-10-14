'Trump wannabe'—McAuliffe hammers down on Youngkin association with ex-president

The former Virginia governor denied claims by Youngkin, repeated at the Culpeper rally, that McAuliffe was somehow involved in calling in the FBI to investigate harassment, mostly by parents, of local school board officials.

“It’s the first pants on fire we have in this campaign,” McAuliffe said Wednesday. “I never called anybody, requested anything, had no involvement…goes to the point…continual conspiracy theory on everything, the election, trying to rev up people and create division and hatred, he won’t take questions, I will answer any question you want. It’s unbecoming of someone who wants to be the next governor of Virginia.”

McAuliffe said he was going to win the election and that most Virginians were happy with the economy he built as governor, creating 200,000 new jobs and making record investments in education.

The Democrat said he had 20 serious policy goals, 166 pages, laid out for his next term as governor. Youngkin doesn’t have an agenda or healthcare plan, McAuliffe said Wednesday.

“Trump wannabe,” he said, calling on his opponent to disavow the Jan. 6 attack in Washington.

“I would love to hear my opponent say what they did...is unacceptable. How hard is that for a candidate for governor to say?”

