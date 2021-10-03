Truslow Road bridge survives crash

The improvements at the exit include widening Route 1 to six lanes between the I–95 exits; adding a second left-turn lane from northbound Route 1 to northbound I–95; widening the northbound I–95 ramp to two lanes and extending the merge lanes; and converting the northbound U.S. 1 right turn lane to southbound I–95 into a combination through-turn lane.

The total project cost is $22,434,600. The county portion is $11.6 million, with the remaining cost covered by the state through the Smart Scale program.

The agreement calls for VDOT to handle preliminary engineering, right-of-way procurement and construction.

Spotsylvania also is moving forward on an extension project for a multiuse path along Salem Church Road.

Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with VDOT to extend the Virginia Central Railway Trail along Salem Church Road to Harrison Road, according to a county report.

The agreement calls for the county to pay for the project and VDOT to handle preliminary engineering and construction work.

There is no guarantee the agreement will result in an extended path.

The county must provide most of the funding, $1.2 million, with a $250,630 federal grant covering the rest.