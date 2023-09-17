American Battlefield Trust recently announced a new short history documentary featuring animated battle maps, “America’s Wars 1754-1945,” produced by Wide Awake Films of Kansas City, Missouri.

Stunning visuals and compelling storytelling bring to life the events and military engagements that shaped America over the course of two centuries, from the beginning of the French and Indian War in 1754 to the end of World War II in 1945, according to a release from the Washington, D.C. heritage and land preservation nonprofit.

“America’s narrative is about more than statesmen and founding documents; our story was written by millions of citizen soldiers on nearly 250 years’ worth of battlefields,” said Trust president David Duncan. “We are proud to present this comprehensive overview in a compelling and accessible format so that this and future generations can find inspiration from these hallowed grounds around the globe.”

The nearly hour-long production features dramatic narration, archival and modern images, motion graphics, reenactment footage, and music to share stories of more than a dozen individual conflicts—Revolutionary War, Indian Wars, Mexican-American War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II.

Culpeper County is part of the history from the beginning, through its veterans serving, including the Minutemen, and various Civil War battlefields where the fighting occured.

The Trust premiered the documentary on YouTube Sept. 4 and it is free to view.

“Fantastic video. I will have my kids watch this to get a basic understanding of the history of this great nation, and the sacrifices made by all those brave soldiers, and their families,” one viewer posted.

The Animated Map is by far the most ambitious installment of Trust’s series, said the Chief Historian Garry Adelman.

“In moving outside our usual period of coverage, we wanted to provide a learning opportunity to explore the earliest conflicts of America’s citizen soldier and what they did after. By taking a more holistic view of American military history, we’re able to place the 105-plus battlefields where the Trust has saved land into greater context.”

Shane Seley, founder and director at Wide Awake Films, said the most rewarding part of the experience was helping raise awareness about the wars as well as money to save the land where history occurred.