Trust preserves 900 acres in Page County for Shenandoah National Park

A recent settlement resulting from distant past decades of industrial mercury contamination in a Virginia waterway recently contributed to the preservation of more than 900 neighboring acres of rolling woodland in Page County to be added to Shenandoah National Park.
The Shenandoah National Park Trust worked with the state of Virginia and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to recently acquire the land. It was paid for using funds from the $42 million settlement reached in 2017 with the former E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company for using mercury in its Waynesboro rayon plant from 1929-1950, according to U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services.
Contamination seeped into the South River and South Fork Shenandoah River to Front Royal, impacting fish, wildlife, and their habitats, including more than 100 miles of river and associated floodplain and riparian habitat.
Recreational fishing opportunities were also impacted from the contamination, due to fish consumption advisories on the South and South Fork Shenandoah River, according to USFWS.
The large settlement is helping to mitigate environmental impacts in the area and the Page County land acquisition through Shenandoah National Park Trust is the latest example.
“The Trust supports many worthy programs for the Park including contiguous land acquisition,” said SNP Trust Chairman Greg Yates in a statement. “We are excited that this land will be conserved and will always be a resource for the public.”
The Trust acquired parcels from three landowners bordering Shenandoah National Park including surrounding flanks and most of Chapman Mountain, according to a Trust news release. A section of Naked Creek, a tributary to the South Fork Shenandoah River, will also be protected through this acquisition, supporting brook trout and other headwater fisheries.
The relatively undisturbed woodland and forest will provide habitat for black bears, migratory birds, bats and other wildlife, according to the Trust.
Matthew J. Strickler with the Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources said protecting lands within the South Fork Shenandoah River watershed would help restore recreational opportunities lost to the legacy of mercury pollution and improve waterways for future generations to enjoy.
Criteria for the funds awarded in the duPont settlement stated they were to be used for “land protection, property acquisition, and recreational and wildlife enhancements – riparian habitat along the South River or South Fork Shenandoah River,” according to the Trust. The new parkland properties are located in the Naked Creek watershed, a tributary to the South Fork Shenandoah River.
"Public lands have immense value for wildlife, forest health, air and water quality, and recreation, as well as for the enjoyment of our future generations and our own peace of mind," said Cindy Schulz, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Virginia field office supervisor in a statement. "We're pleased to support the conservation of nearly 900 acres that will soon become part of one of our region's treasured parks."
Shenandoah National Park Trust finalized the land sales on Jan. 28, 2021 and has placed the acreage in conservation easement held by Valley Conservation Council.
“Tanners Ridge will always hold a special place in our hearts,” said landowner James R. Graves, Managing Member of Tanners Ridge Properties LLC, in a statement. “The partners of Tanners Ridge Properties LLC are extremely proud to have this land included into the enduring legacy of the Shenandoah National Park.”
Graves added, “We feel that this is a landmark conservation achievement for our Page County community and for the Commonwealth of Virginia to have collectively added almost 1,000 additional acres into the core of the Shenandoah National Park. The property is majestic in its natural state with unique flora and fauna, springs and the headwaters of the Naked Creek which is a tributary of the Shenandoah River. Tanners Ridge and Chapman’s Mountain present a one of a kind stunning viewshed to now be shared by all Americans and preserved for the ages.”
Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney said they are pleased the Trust acquired the property for the park.
“We appreciate that the sellers willingly sold these lands to the Trust, knowing these lands will conserve valuable habitat and ensure park views are preserved,” he said.
Learn more about how the duPont settlement is being spent at .fws.gov/northeast/virginiafield/environmentalcontaminants/dupont_waynesboro.html
