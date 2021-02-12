Trust preserves 900 acres in Page County for Shenandoah National Park

The Trust acquired parcels from three landowners bordering Shenandoah National Park including surrounding flanks and most of Chapman Mountain, according to a Trust news release. A section of Naked Creek, a tributary to the South Fork Shenandoah River, will also be protected through this acquisition, supporting brook trout and other headwater fisheries.

The relatively undisturbed woodland and forest will provide habitat for black bears, migratory birds, bats and other wildlife, according to the Trust.

Matthew J. Strickler with the Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources said protecting lands within the South Fork Shenandoah River watershed would help restore recreational opportunities lost to the legacy of mercury pollution and improve waterways for future generations to enjoy.

Criteria for the funds awarded in the duPont settlement stated they were to be used for “land protection, property acquisition, and recreational and wildlife enhancements – riparian habitat along the South River or South Fork Shenandoah River,” according to the Trust. The new parkland properties are located in the Naked Creek watershed, a tributary to the South Fork Shenandoah River.