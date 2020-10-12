 Skip to main content
Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in Nov. 3 election

Vote

Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the last day to register to vote in the November election.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF PHOTO

This Tuesday, Oct. 13 is the deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information for participation in the Nov. 3 election.

By mail, voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 13.

In-person, voter registration applications must be submitted to the local registrar’s office by their close of business on Oct. 13.

Online, applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Virginians can check or update their registration name or address, or apply to register for the first time at the Department of Elections’ online Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterInfo.

Registered voters in Virginia must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Virginia, at least 18-years-old by the date of the November General Election (Nov. 3, 2020), have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony, have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated and not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

In addition to applying to register online, eligible Virginians may also apply to register at their local general registrar’s office. The Culpeper County Registrar’s Office is located upstairs at 151 N. Main St. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices, according to the Virginia Dept. of Elections.

For information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs and more, visit elections.virginia.gov or call toll-free (800) 552-9745 or TTY 711.

