'Twilight Tours' kick off this week on Spotsylvania battlefield

American Battlefield Trust will launch its members-only “Twilight Tours” this week in Spotsylvania County as a summer-long series exploring sites across Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Mississippi and Kentucky.
The walking history tours will be held evenings, including at Mine Run Battlefield in Locust Grove in Orange County for members of the battlefield preservation nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.
The program will kick off this Friday, June 18 at Slaughter Pen Farm in Spotsylvania, part of the Fredericksburg Civil War battlefield.
“There’s nothing quite like studying history on the battlefields — it truly is an immersive, outdoor classroom fit for all ages,” said Trust President David Duncan in a statement. “Now, with the long-awaited chance to gather, we are taking full advantage of warm summer nights and our long list of brilliant experts.
"It is my hope that this summer tour series sets an encouraging tone, as the organization strives to safely return to the battlefields for even more in-person activities.
The Trust’s acquisition of Slaughter Pen Farm in 2006 represents the largest private battlefield purchase in American history, according to a Trust release. It has been restored to the view soldiers once had and features an interpretive trail. Senior Education Manager Kristopher White will steer tour-goers through the consequential site, providing an overview of its place in Civil War story and its role in battlefield preservation.
Each tour will run approximately two hours with hiking of an assortment of terrain, limited to around 50 members. Donors who live in proximity to the selected locations will receive an email with registration instructions.
Other Virginia Twilight Tours will be held at Battle of Green Springs in Williamsburg, Battle of Spencer’s Ordinary in Williamsburg, Ben Lomond Historic Site in Manassas, Bristoe Station Battlefield in Bristow, First Day at Chancellorsville Battlefield in Fredericksburg and Yorktown Battlefield Colonial National Historical Park. See battlefields.org/events.