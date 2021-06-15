'Twilight Tours' kick off this week on Spotsylvania battlefield

American Battlefield Trust will launch its members-only “Twilight Tours” this week in Spotsylvania County as a summer-long series exploring sites across Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Mississippi and Kentucky.

The walking history tours will be held evenings, including at Mine Run Battlefield in Locust Grove in Orange County for members of the battlefield preservation nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

The program will kick off this Friday, June 18 at Slaughter Pen Farm in Spotsylvania, part of the Fredericksburg Civil War battlefield.

“There’s nothing quite like studying history on the battlefields — it truly is an immersive, outdoor classroom fit for all ages,” said Trust President David Duncan in a statement. “Now, with the long-awaited chance to gather, we are taking full advantage of warm summer nights and our long list of brilliant experts.

"It is my hope that this summer tour series sets an encouraging tone, as the organization strives to safely return to the battlefields for even more in-person activities.