Twitter without Trump, tech slides in broader market selloff

Shares of social media and other tech companies slid Monday amid fallout the siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Twitter on Friday permanently shut down @realDonaldTrump, citing concern that Trump would use it for “further incitement of violence.” Trump retorted that he’d be “building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!”

There is a growing risk for tech companies, especially social media, that Congress will attempt to collar them after last weeks rampage in Washington, D.C.

Some of the attack on the Capitol was discussed and planned on social media, giving new life to protections given to companies like Twitter and Facebook under Section 230.

Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act shields companies that can host trillions of messages from being sued by anyone who feels wronged by something someone else has posted—whether the complaint is legitimate or not.

Twitter Inc. was hardest hit, falling more than 10% at one point. By midday, however, shares were down about 4%. Facebook, which suspended Trump’s account through Jan. 20 and possibly indefinitely, declined 2 percent.