Two Culpeper men face drug, gun charges in task force investigation

Two Culpeper men face felony drug and gun charges following a two-month-long investigation by the multi-agency Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

James W. Robinson Jr., 29, and William H. Hawkins, 32, were arrested following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 600-block of Claire Paige Way, in the neighborhood adjacent Yowell Meadow Park, in the town of Culpeper, according to a release Saturday morning from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

In the search, police seized five ounces of cocaine, four Percocet pills, and 19 doses of Suboxone along with six firearms and $7,400 in currency. The drugs have an approximate street value of $15,000, according to the release.

Robinson was arrested Feb. 17 and Hawkins on Feb. 18.

Both men were charged with with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III drug, and two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I/II drug.

Robinson and Hawkins were held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.