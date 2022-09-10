Two die, five injured in I-66 crash involving Winnebago and tractor-trailer in Fauquier

Two people died and multiple others were injured Thursday night in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County involving a Winnebago recreational vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police responded at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 8 to the crash in which the RV collided with the truck, both traveling east on the interstate near the 16-mile marker.

The crash's impact caused the Winnebago, with eight people inside, to run off the interstate, through the guardrail, down an embankment and into several trees.

The Winnebago driver, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

Inyang was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid operator's license, according to a State Police spokesman, Sgt. Brent Coffey of the agency's Culpeper Division.

Two passengers in the RV—Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, Texas, died at the scene.

An additional passenger in the RV, a 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, La., suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries in the crash and were all transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. None of the passengers in the RV were wearing seatbelts.

The tractor-trailer's driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Heathcote Health Center. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation.

The fatal crash shut down the interstate for eight hours. Both lanes of eastbound I-66 were reported reopened by 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, one of multiple agencies that responded.