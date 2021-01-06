 Skip to main content
Two die in Caroline car crash
Two people died in a single-vehicle Caroline County crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. on Route 301, just south of Doggetts Fork Road.

According to state police, a northbound Ford Explorer "attempted to pass traffic in a no passing zone," then ran off the road to avoid oncoming southbound cars. The Explorer veered onto the shoulder and overturned, ending up against a tree.

The driver and passenger in the Explorer died at the scene.

The state police did not provide any details about the driver or passenger.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

