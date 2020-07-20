Alcohol is being considered as a factor in a three-vehicle, double fatality, head-on collision last week in Fauquier County.
The crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. on July 15, 2020 on Route 28 (Catlett Road), just south of Route 616 (Casanova Road).
A 2007 Saturn Vue was traveling south on Catlett Road when it crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Toyota Rav-4, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.
The impact caused the Saturn to collide with a southbound 2015 Ford F-150. Both the Toyota and Ford ran off the northbound side of the roadway and collided with a fence.
The driver of the Saturn, Andrew W. Garland, 61, of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Garland was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Saturn, Leroy F. Smith, 52, of Palmyra, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Toyota, a 31-year-old female, of Remington, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 2-year-old girl, was uninjured in the crash. She was in a proper child restraint.
The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old male, of Boston, Virginia, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Fauquier Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.
VSP Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is helping with the ongoing crash investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.
