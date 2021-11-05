Two Fredericksburg-area school bus crashes Friday morning

There were two bus crashes involving students Friday morning in the Fredericksburg region.

In Spotsylvania County, a bus carrying “approximately 31 students” to Thornburg Middle School went off the road at the intersection of Jim Morris and Thornton Rolling roads shortly after 7 a.m., division spokesperson Rene Daniels said.

Daniels said 12 people were transported to area hospitals “as a cautionary measure” with minor injuries.

“There were no major injuries that we’re aware of,” she said.

Maj. Troy Skebo with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said the accident is under investigation.

A bus crash also occurred at the intersection of Jericho and Telegraph roads in Caroline County.

Caroline County Public Schools spokesperson Kimberly Young said a bus with “approximately six” students on board veered off the road this morning to miss an oncoming car.

There were no injuries in the incident and students were transferred to another bus and transported to school, Young said.

—Adele Uphaus–Conner