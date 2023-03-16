A woman and a man from Madison County were both arrested and charged following execution of a search warrant Monday in a hotel room in Culpeper.

The Culpeper Police Department, with its drone and emergency response teams, arrived around 2:25 p.m. on March 13 to a lodging establishment in the 400-block of James Madison Highway, according to a release from spokeswoman Master Police Officer Julia Cole.

Authorities went to the scene with a warrant after receiving information of a wanted person in the room. Three individuals were found in the room along with suspected cocaine and methamphetamine as well as evidence of the sale of narcotics, Cole said.

Desaree Breeden, 28, was charged possession of Schedule I/II and possession of Schedule I/II with intent to distribute.

The subject of the initial search warrant, Toron Harris, 37, was transferred to the custody of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. He had an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation for an underlying charge of robbery of a commercial business with a firearm, according to Cole.

The third person was released without any charges.

“Yesterday’s arrests allowed us to disrupt the flow of drugs into our community,” said Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Settle in a statement.

The special response teams were deployed due to the potential presence of narcotics and gang ties, the police chief said.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call MPO C. Campbell at 540/727-3430 ext. 5544, tips@culpeperva.gov or anonymously through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.