Two homes destroyed by fire Sunday in Lake of the Woods

A fire Sunday in Lake of the Woods destroyed two houses and damaged others, announced Lake of the Woods Fire & Rescue Company 29 late Tuesday evening.

Crews from multiple departments responded on Sunday, March 14 after reports came in of a structure fire within Lake of the Woods, a large residential community of single-family homes off Route 3 in northeast Orange County.

Arriving on the scene, Company 29 found two homes heavily on fire and a third taking extensive heat, fueled by wind and weather conditions. The fire quickly spread to include many nearby vehicles and outdoor storage buildings, and sparked a brush fire, the department reported.

Fire crews from Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company 21, Orange Volunteer fire Company 23, as well as companies in Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were called along with Company 29 to assist, with emergency personnel working through the night to control and prevent the fire from spreading further.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Orange County fire and emergency officials.

No injuries were reported from the incident to either the occupants of the houses or the firefighters involved.