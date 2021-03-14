Two killed in three-vehicle crash on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania

Two people were killed and a third person was injured early Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia State Police said.

According to authorities, the crash occurred along Route 3 about a mile west of Elys Ford Road (State Route 610). The Virginia Department of Transportation said the accident closed that section of Route 3 from 7 a.m. until almost 3 p.m.

According to state police, there were two confirmed fatalities and a third person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. State police said the crash remains under investigation.

—Staff report