Two killed, three critically injured in fiery Spotsylvania crash

Two young local men were killed and three others were critically injured in a fiery crash Monday evening in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said a 2005 Toyota Highlander was traveling southeast in the 7000 block of Smith Station Road shortly before 8 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Skebo said several passersby stopped and pulled some of the victims from the burning vehicle, but were unable to save them all.

Two of the victims died at the scene, Skebo said. The Sheriff’s Office declined to release their names until positive identification is made, but Skebo indicated that investigators have a good idea who they are and have spoken with those believed to be their next-of-kin.

The three surviving vehicle occupants were transported to area trauma centers, where they remained in critical condition Tuesday. All of the victims are ages 19 and 20, Skebo said.

The accident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team. Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.