Two men arrested in Fredericksburg after woman says she was drugged, raped

Two Fredericksburg men were arrested after a woman alleged that she was forced to take drugs and was then raped, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident took place Sunday in the 800 block of Forest Village. She said the victim was known to the suspects and was forced at gunpoint to take drugs. Police did not say why she was targeted.

Morris said the woman was held against her will until escaping from the residence on Tuesday after one of the suspects left the home and the other was in another room. She reported the incident to police that same afternoon and was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, Morris said.

Brandon Torrance Armstead, 32, was arrested Wednesday morning and Donte Llewellyn Jackson, 28, was apprehended Wednesday night.

Jackson is charged with attempted murder, rape and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Armstead is charged with rape (principle in the second degree).

Both men are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. They were arraigned Thursday in Fredericksburg General District Court, where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.