Two more local COVID-19 deaths reported at Fredericksburg area long-term care facilities

Two more local deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in the Fredericksburg region, one in Spotsylvania County and the other in Stafford County.
The newly reported deaths push the total attributed to the virus in the Rappahannock Area Health District to 73, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Spotsylvania resident was a man in his 80s; the Stafford resident was a woman in her 80s, according to Allison Balmes–John, spokeswoman for the health district. The man and woman were residents at long-term care facilities with current outbreaks, she said, but the health department did not specify which facilities.
The district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Forty-four of the 73 deaths have been reported in Spotsylvania, far more than any other locality, primarily because of the number of serious virus outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living facilities there.
In Fredericksburg, Poet’s Walk Memory Care has fewer than five reported cases.
In Spotsylvania, Cardinal Village has a reported 34 cases, with at least one death, and Fredericksburg Health & Rehab has 51 cases, with at least one death.
In Stafford, Commonwealth Senior Living has fewer than five cases; Woodmont Healthcare Center has 26 cases and four deaths.
As of Tuesday, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported 35 new COVID-19 cases for a cumulative total of 5,163. There are now 2,099 reported cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,963 in Stafford County; 533 in Fredericksburg; 341 in Caroline County; and 227 in King George County.
In the last seven days, 6.1 percent of all those tested locally for the virus had positive results. That’s higher than the state average of 5.5 percent.
In the local health district, there have been 60,586 tests given for COVID-19 since March.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,183 cases in Culpeper County; 917 in Fauquier County; 316 in Orange County; and 265 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 872 new cases and 39 new deaths on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 142,010 cases and 3,060 deaths associated with COVID-19.
Public health officials continue to sift through a backlog of data and updating deaths related to the virus. Some of the newly reported deaths might have happened weeks ago.
