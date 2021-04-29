 Skip to main content
Two more suspects, Manassas men, arrested in Remington homicide
Two more suspects, Manassas men, arrested in Remington homicide

Two more suspects – for a total of four individuals – have been charged in the April 22 homicide in Remington.

During the nighttime hours, Fauquier County Sheriff’s detectives made additional arrests in the shooting death of 24-year-old Charles Bopp III outside of his home on Freemans Ford Road.

Jose Vidal Pereira, 31, of Manassas and Daniel Nathaniel Davis, 36, of Manassas were both charged with murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and use of a firearm in a commission of a felony, according to a release Thursday from FCSO spokesman Sgt. Steve Lewis.

The suspects are being held a Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond eligibility in the ongoing investigation.

Four total individuals have been charged in Bopp’s death. Police say the victim interrupted a robbery at his home and was shot to death.

Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged last week with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in Bopp’s death.

On Tuesday, in Pecos, Texas, Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, of Manassas was also arrested in the fatal shooting with assistance from the FBI El Paso office, Midland RA Team, Texas Dept. of Public Safety and local police.

Martinez remains was custody in Texas awaiting extradition to Virginia on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, armed daytime burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Bopp was an avid farmer who grew up working on his family’s dairy farm, according to his obituary. He was an active and award-winning member of 4-H, graduate of Fauquier County High School and attended Virginia Tech.

Bopp is survived by his parents, a sister and brother. A private family mass will be held on April 30. His father, Major Charles Bopp, recently retired from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

