Two woman from Shenandoah County, including one aged 101, died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the wreck that occurred at 4:50 p.m. on March 22 along the 16000 block of Virginia Route 211 (New Market Road).

A 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling west when it attempted a left turn into a private drive and collided with an eastbound 2010 Toyota Camry, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jennifer L. Silvious, 47, of New Market, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Silvious was charged with reckless driving, Coffey said.

The driver of the Toyota, Denice R. Grove, 72, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Toyota, Melba E. Grove, 101, of New Market, died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

A second passenger in the Toyota, Beatrice S. Antisdel, 69, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center. Antisdel later succumbed to her injuries, Coffey said.

She was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.