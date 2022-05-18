 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two sought in gift card larceny from South Main 7-Eleven in Culpeper

larceny

Culpeper Police are seeking these men as suspects in a gift card larceny May 14 at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street.

 CPD

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying two men suspected in a larceny incident this past Saturday the 7-Eleven on South Main Street.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. on May 14, according to a police release.

The first man, wearing a black shirt and jeans, is accused of stealing two loaded gift cards from the clerk.

The second man, wearing a baseball hat, orange shirt and jeans, was present during the incident and reportedly assisted the first male in hiding the gift cards from the clerk.

After leaving the store, it is unknown what vehicle they left in or their direction of travel.

Anyone with identifying information is asked to contact Ofc. D. Danks at 540/727-3430 ext. 5591 or 540/727-7900. For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

