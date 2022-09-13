Two sought in reported shoplifting from Culpeper liquor store

Two men are being sought in a reported shoplifting last month from the ABC Store.

Culpeper Police are attempting to identify the pair involved in the alleged incident that happened around 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the liquor store in Southgate Shopping Center.

Police described the first suspect as a black male with dreadlocks and facial hair, wearing a white, green and orange short-sleeved shirt. Police described the second suspect as a white male, wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants. They were seen living the ABC Store in a silver Toyota SUV-style vehicle.

Have information or know who they are? Contact Officer Danks at 540/727-3430 ext. 5591, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.