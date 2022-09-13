Two sought in shoplifting at Culpeper liquor store

Two men are being sought in a shoplifting reported last month at an ABC store in Culpeper.

Culpeper police are trying to identify the pair involved in the incident about 6 p.m. Aug. 30 in Southgate Shopping Center's liquor store.

Police described the first suspect as a black male with dreadlocks and facial hair, wearing a white, green and orange short-sleeved shirt.

Police described the second suspect as a white male, wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants. They were seen living the ABC store in a silver, Toyota SUV-style vehicle.

Have information about this incident or know who the suspects are? Contact Officer Danks at 540/727-3430, ext. 5591, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.