Two sought in wallet thefts in downtown Culpeper

Two women are being sought in the reported theft of wallets Thanksgiving week in downtown Culpeper.

Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance to identify the females shown in surveillance photos released by the agency. They are believed to be involved in two separate larcenies at two local shops.

The incidents are believed to have happened around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

Police say the females stole wallets, cash and credit cards belonging to victims. They then made several fraudulent purchases on the victims’ credit cards at Walmart, police said. They were seen driving a dark red colored sedan-style vehicle.

Have information? Contact Officer A. Rustick at 540/727-3430 ext. 5545, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.