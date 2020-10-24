Two Spotsylvania events celebrate Vote Early Day

Two events in Spotsylvania County celebrated the first-ever national Vote Early Day on Saturday.
The NAACP sponsored a car parade from the John J. Wright Education and Cultural Center, near Shell, to the Spotsylvania registrar’s satellite voting location. And the Spotsylvania Republican Party hosted a rally at its headquarters next to the voting location. Both events were held on Saturday morning.
According to its website, Vote Early Day is a movement of “nonprofits, businesses, election administrators and creatives working to ensure all Americans know their options to vote early.”
“When Americans vote early, they ensure that last-minute problems will not prevent them from casting their ballots—and help shorten voting lines on Election Day for everyone,” the website states.
In Virginia, early in-person voting began on Sept. 18, 45 days before the Nov. 3 general election.
“I’ve been going to the polls every day and let me tell you, the African American community has been out there voting every day,” said Moe Petway, president of the Spotsylvania branch of the NAACP. “There’s a feeling that we got to vote, because it’s the only way to make change.”
Petway said the goal of Saturday’s car parade was to “motivate people to get other people to vote.”
“We’ve got to energize, motivate, stir up and get into good trouble,” he said.
Rod Goode, who participated in the parade along with several family members, including his 21-year-old daughter and 10-year-old nephew, said he especially wanted to set a good example of civic participation for younger generations, which historically have not turned out to vote in great numbers.
“The more involved we get, the better society becomes,” he said. “Every vote counts. We deserve the democracy that we participate in, and [last presidential election], we got what we deserved.”
Goode’s daughter Seone said she would be voting for the first time on Saturday.
She said she turned 18 just before the 2016 presidential election, and regrets not registering to vote then.
“I think I didn’t understand what was at stake,” she said. “I just think it’s important that people who have the opportunity to use their voices scream as loud as they can.”
As the car parade left the John J. Wright Center to proceed to the early voting location, accompanied by Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputies, the county Republican committee held a rally in front of its headquarters next to the early voting location.
State Del. Nick Freitas, who is challenging Abigail Spanberger to represent Virginia’s seventh congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, urged a crowd of supporters to vote because, “Our country is being given away.”
He was joined by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R–Utah, who said Freitas falls into “a small category of candidates I’ve interviewed who know the limit of the power of government.”
“Government exists to prevent us from hurting each other and taking each other’s stuff,” Lee said. “We’re not supposed to be the educator or employer.”
State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, also addressed the rally. “I’m asking all of you right now to pull up your phone and text two people who you know haven’t voted yet,” Reeves said. “Do that right now.”
Freitas called the NAACP parade a Democratic “caravan,” and urged his supporters to walk over and wave their signs as parade participants and Rep. Spanberger entered the Southpoint I retail center, a witness said.
Some rally participants waited for the NAACP car parade to arrive, holding signs and flags and chanting, “Trump 2020,” “Back the Blue,” “Law and Order” and “Welcome to Trump Country.”
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, addressed NAACP members and supporters at the early-voting site, thanking them for “ensuring that even during a pandemic, we are able to celebrate the right to vote.”
Qasim Rashid, challenging GOP Rep. Rob Wittman for Virginia’s 1st District seat, also spoke, as did Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax; state Del. Elizabeth Guzmán, D–Prince William; and Spotsylvania Supervisor Deborah Frazier.
As the first Black woman on the county Board of Supervisors, “my fight is still beginning,” Frazier said. “I am fighting for everyone to have a voice.” Frazier urged Spotsylvanians to let her and other supervisors know if they are obstructed or intimidated when they go to vote.
An NAACP official said organizers of the bipartisan parade invited Republican officials to speak, but didn’t hear back.
{span style=”font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;”}Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973{/span}
@flsadele
