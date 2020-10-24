Two Spotsylvania events celebrate Vote Early Day

Petway said the goal of Saturday’s car parade was to “motivate people to get other people to vote.”

“We’ve got to energize, motivate, stir up and get into good trouble,” he said.

Rod Goode, who participated in the parade along with several family members, including his 21-year-old daughter and 10-year-old nephew, said he especially wanted to set a good example of civic participation for younger generations, which historically have not turned out to vote in great numbers.

“The more involved we get, the better society becomes,” he said. “Every vote counts. We deserve the democracy that we participate in, and [last presidential election], we got what we deserved.”

Goode’s daughter Seone said she would be voting for the first time on Saturday.

She said she turned 18 just before the 2016 presidential election, and regrets not registering to vote then.

“I think I didn’t understand what was at stake,” she said. “I just think it’s important that people who have the opportunity to use their voices scream as loud as they can.”