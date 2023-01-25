Two suspects sought in counterfeit money incident at Culpeper Target

A man and a woman are being sought in a reported counterfeit money exchange that occurred at the Culpeper Target on Jan. 10.

Culpeper Police said the incident, captured on surveillance video, happened around 5:15 p.m. when the woman used counterfeit money to make a purchase in the store. The man then returned an item for cash at the customer service counter, according to a police release.

They were seen leaving together, with the man driving, in a black Toyota Highlander SUV.

Anyone with information that may assist in this case is asked to contact Officer M. Torrance at 540/727-3430 ext. 5565, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.