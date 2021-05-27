U.S. Air Force Band releases Memorial Day video filmed in Culpeper National Cemetery

The United States Air Force Band's Memorial Day video filmed in Culpeper National Cemetery will be released at 4 p.m. this Friday, May 28 on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

The short, inspiring film is now posted at https://youtu.be/sz-qqvvULIk. The 2:22 footage features powerful music from the band, both on bagpipes and brass. It also provides sweeping views of the beautiful old section of the historic burial ground off of South East St. established in 1867 for the burial of more than 2,000 Union soldiers.

The U.S. Air Force Band, based 70 miles away in Washington, D.C., selected Culpeper National Cemetery for the shoot, for the second year in a row, because Arlington National Cemetery has very restrictive regulations which prohibited them from shooting there, USAF MSgt. Aaron Moats, superintendent of marketing and outreach for the band, said in an email.

For Memorial Day 2020, FAA drone restrictions covered most of the DC metro area, prohibiting aerial photography as is effectively done in Culpeper National.

"Culpeper is another beautiful national cemetery that is in close proximity to us here in DC," Moats said.

