U.S. Park Police names 1st African-American woman as chief

Pamela A. Smith on Feb. 28 became the new Chief of the United States Park Police, according to a release from the National Park Service.

A 23-year veteran of the Park Police who has served in various leadership roles, she is the first African American woman to lead the 230-year-old agency.

“Chief Smith’s commitment to policing as public service and her willingness to listen and collaborate make her the right person to lead the U.S. Park Police at this pivotal moment in our country,” said Deputy NPS Director Shawn Benge in a statement.

Smith’s experience serving in leadership roles in every U.S. Park Police field office has provided her with an unmatched foundation to lead the diverse agency, said NPS Associate Director for Visitor and Resource Protection Jennifer Flynn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As federal law enforcement officers, the U.S. Park Police officers have a new opportunity each day to give their best to the American people,” Flynn said. “Chief Smith exemplifies that approach as a colleague and mentor, and she will be instrumental in refining and shaping the future of the organization.”

Smith said she has dedicated her career to the professionalism of law enforcement, and that it is her highest honor and privilege to serve as Chief of Police.