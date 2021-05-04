U.S. Route 250 remains closed on Afton Mountain due to rock slide

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in Albemarle County remains closed between the top of Afton Mountain and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) due to a rock slide that partially blocked the road Monday afternoon, according to a VDOT release Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening rocks and trees continued to slide down the slope to the roadway.

Geologists and engineers with the Virginia Department of Transportation will be on-site Tuesday to assess the extent of the slide and how to remove the material from the road. The slope must also be stabilized before the road can be reopened to traffic.

At this time it is not known how long U.S. 250 will be closed, but motorists should anticipate using I-64 as the only route over Afton Mountain at least through Tuesday. More information about the duration of the closure will be provided once an assessment of the situation is completed, VDOT advised.