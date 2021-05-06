U.S. Route 250 still closed on Afton Mountain in Nelson due to rock slide

Due to a rock slide that started Monday and continues, U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) will be closed for an extended period between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) east of the summit of Afton Mountain and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of the Rockfish Gap Country Store in Nelson County.

On Wednesday rocks, soil and debris continued to slide down the steep slope into the roadway, according to VDOT. Geologists and engineers with the Virginia Department of Transportation are continuing their assessment of the site and the extent of the slide area.

Then they can determine how to safely remove debris from the road as well as unstable material still on the slope above the road. The slope must also be stabilized before the road can be reopened to traffic, VDOT said.

At this time there is no estimate of how long the road may be closed. Soil conditions and weather may affect the time needed to complete the project.

Motorists should use I-4 as the only route over Afton Mountain in this area. Exit 99 onto U.S. 250 from I-64 at the summit of Afton Mountain is open to traffic in both directions, however U.S. 250 is closed at the Route 6 intersection, 1.4 miles east of Exit 99. Route 6 is open to passenger vehicles but restricted to tractor-trailers unless they are making local deliveries.