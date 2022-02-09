U.S. Secret Service announces Culpeper-area “No Drone Zone”

Due to protective operations in Culpeper County, the Secret Service—in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration—has established a drone flight restriction on Thursday, Feb. 10, the agency announced Wednesday afternoon.

"It is standard practice for the Secret Service to work in conjunction with the FAA and other federal, state and local partners to accomplish its protective mission," it said in a statement.

President Joe Biden will visit Culpeper on Thursday to call for federal action to lower the price of prescription drugs and other health-care costs.

The FAA flight restriction applies to all aircraft and pilots, to include drone pilots, the Secret Service said.

For more information, see tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_2_2469.html.