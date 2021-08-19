U.S. Sen. Kaine statement on Afghanistan evacuations

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday released a statement about the evacuation of American citizens and Special Immigrant Visa eligible Afghans from war-torn Afghanistan.

The Taliban has been in control of the country since Sunday after the government collapsed.

After a chaotic start that saw people rush the runway and cling to a plane taking off, the U.S. military is ramping up evacuations and now has enough aircraft to get 5,000 to 9,000 people out a day, Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor said Thursday, according to Associated Press.

Overnight, President Joe Biden said that he was committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal, the AP reported.

In his statement Thursday, Kaine said he and his staff are doing everything they can to help with the safe and quick evacuation of Americans, SIV-eligible and at risk Afghans.