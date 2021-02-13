U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine issues statement on Trump vote

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement on his vote to convict President Trump in his second impeachment trial:

“One year ago, I said upon the conclusion of President Trump’s first impeachment trial, ‘Unchallenged evil spreads like a virus,’ and that acquittal would lead to worse behavior. The events of January 6th—seven dead, the first siege of our Capitol in over 200 years, the disruption of the peaceful transfer of power—are the direct result of that first acquittal.

“I will vote to convict because seven needlessly died and hundreds were injured by a former President’s egregious lies. So many risked all to protect us. The least we can do is protect them by voting to condemn and thus prevent behavior that should never be repeated.”