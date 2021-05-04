UMW, Fredericksburg place temporary marker honoring Freedom Riders

That mantra guided their strategy of nonviolent direct action, Devlin said.

"If they wanted desegregated buses, they had to ride segregated buses. If they wanted desegregated lunch counters, they had to order from segregated lunch counters," she said. "And that is what James Peck and Charles Person did here in Fredericksburg."

Peck, a white man, entered the “colored” men’s restroom at the Fredericksburg station, while Person, a Black man, entered the white’s-only restroom and then ordered a sandwich at the white’s-only lunch counter.

Devlin said Farmer also spoke critically to his students about officials who would scream about "outside agitators" anytime segregation was challenged by non-locals.

"It was his belief that every citizen should be concerned about injustice anywhere," Devlin said. "I hope we can be inspired by Farmer to be directly involved in action."

Henry, an assistant professor of historic preservation, spoke about Virginia's state historic marker program, which was the first of its kind in the country when it was established in 1927. The first markers were erected along U.S. 1, which runs through Fredericksburg on its north–south route through Virginia.